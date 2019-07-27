GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen's Florida went back to the grind on Saturday for their second practice of fall camp.

The staff worked closely with the younger players, as many of them needed their technique tweaked. Gators Territory was on hand for the six open periods and had our cameras rolling.

The video above contains clips with the: offensive line, quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. This video is a bit longer than some of our other 'Sights ad Sounds,' since we decided to keep some of our clips longer to show how closely the coaches are working with some of the younger Gators.

For a more detailed look at the open portion of practice, check out Gators Territory's insider practice notebook HERE.