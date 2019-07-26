GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football took to the field for its first practice of fall camp.

The media was in attendance for the first six periods and Gators Territory had their camera rolling.

We mentioned it in our practice notes earlier Friday morning, however, here is video proof of some of the physical transformations, especially on that offensive line.

The video includes some quick glimpses of a few of the new freshmen: Kaiir Elam, Chester Kimbrough, Keon Zipperer, Riley Simonds, Ja'Markis Weston, Dionte Marks, and Tyron Hopper all make appearances.

In addition to the freshmen the video captures a few drills containing the defensive backs, wide receivers, running backs, linebackers, defensive line and the offensive line.

Stay with GT as we have full coverage from fall camp and also Friday Night Lights.

The crew will be live all day from the event HERE.



