GatorsTerritory - Signing Dap Capsule: Rivals250 quarterback Carlos Del Rio

"The vibe at Florida is like no other for me. The coaches allow me to be me. They want me to walk around, feel at home and they make it like I am already part of the team when I am there.

“I really like coach Mullen’s plays. I think he is a great coach that can develop me for the NFL. I think this is a team that’s going to be very good in the future. Also, it’s a top academic school."

"The coaches keep it real with me, they have from the beginning and that is a big reason why I have stayed locked on Florida. They don't guarantee me anything, they tell me I will have to work hard, they keep it real with me and that means more than anything.

"They are trying to help me all they can now. They tell me to work on my game every day, they push me to get better and they talk about how bonding with my wide receivers will be so important when I get there.

"The coaches have made it easy for me to stay strong with my commitment to Florida."