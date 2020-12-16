GatorsTerritory - Signing Dap Capsule: Rivals250 quarterback Carlos Del Rio

Signing Dap Capsule: Rivals250 quarterback Carlos Del Rio
Checking in
Name: Carlos Del Rio
Class: 2021
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Location/School: Cartersville (Ga.) High
Rivals Ranking: 161st-ranked player overall | ninth-ranked pro-style quarterback | 14th-ranked senior in the state of Georgia
Committed to: Florida Gators
Why Del Rio picked the Gators
"The vibe at Florida is like no other for me. The coaches allow me to be me. They want me to walk around, feel at home and they make it like I am already part of the team when I am there.
“I really like coach Mullen’s plays. I think he is a great coach that can develop me for the NFL. I think this is a team that’s going to be very good in the future. Also, it’s a top academic school."
"The coaches keep it real with me, they have from the beginning and that is a big reason why I have stayed locked on Florida. They don't guarantee me anything, they tell me I will have to work hard, they keep it real with me and that means more than anything.
"They are trying to help me all they can now. They tell me to work on my game every day, they push me to get better and they talk about how bonding with my wide receivers will be so important when I get there.
"The coaches have made it easy for me to stay strong with my commitment to Florida."
Film Room
Del Rio has had an outstanding off-season. From the Elite 11 to different quarterback camps he has worked out at, he has impressed. His game has really improved in the consistency department. He had a good season last year, showing his arm strength and athleticism, but he was at times hot and cold as a passer.
That has taken a big step the last six months, and although it was a different off-season, the Florida commit has put in a lot of hard work and it looks to have paid off.
Del Rio has shown improved mechanics, better consistency and overall improvement as a pass the last few months, but that has not been his main focus this off-season. He has worked on another part of his game more the most, which is his leadership.
Right now, Del Rio sees his biggest strength as the ability he has to extend plays when it breaks down. That has a lot to do with his natural athleticism at his position, his feel for the game and his arm strength.
He knows the Florida coaches can help take his game to that next level. -- Chad Simmons
