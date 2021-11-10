Signing Day Capsule: 6-foot-4 PG Denzel Aberdeen locks in with the Gators

" Denzel Aberdeen became one of the more highly recruited guards in the Southeast this summer after a strong travel season with Southeast Elite," said Rivals National National Recruiting Analyst Dan McDonald . "Coming off a junior season where he showed great scoring prowess at Dr. Phillips, the 6-foot-4 guard also proved this summer he could run a team as a point guard, which elevated his stock in a big way."

“I chose Florida because I love what coach White brings to the game. His reputation speaks for itself. Also, It’s very convenient and close to home for my family to come and support. Another thing is that it is in one of the best conferences in college basketball. Florida also has a great basketball tradition where I know I can show my talents and contribute greatly and lead the team."

"We are all really high on Denzel Aberdeen. He's right on the verge of the Rivals150. I think when we move Shaedon Sharpe out, who's going to reclassify and enroll early at Kentucky, he will probably move into the back end.

"He's got some really good length at 6-foot-4. He plays for a high-level program there in Orlando and kind of shines as a defender as well as a facilitator. He's a guy who can score; he can shoot it well enough to keep people honest; he gets to the rim. His length has really made him an upside defender, so I don't think he has realized his total potential on that end just yet. He moves his feet well, and being 6-foot-4 and that wingspan kind of helps him jump in passing lanes.

"He's going to have a lot of eyes on him this year playing at the program he plays at as well, so he will have a chance to move up even further in the rankings." - Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy