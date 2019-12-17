Name: Jeremy Crawshaw

Class: 2020

Position: Punter

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Location: Sydney, Australia

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators: "Florida is ranked in the top 10 for both academics and football," Crawshaw told GT before he announced his commitment. "So, along with a great playing experience in the Swamp, I'll also be getting a world-class education along the way."

Scouting Report: There is not too much film on Crawshaw, who punts for Prokick Australia.

In the limited film that is available, there is no question that Crawshaw does have solid technique and gets a lot of distance and elevation on his punts. It's a very smooth process for Crawshaw as the ball is out of his hands and in the air in less than two seconds.

There are not a lot of videos on Crawshaw, but we can say that Florida views him as a top-five punter internationally in this class.

This was a noteworthy pickup for the Gators in September as Tommy Townsend will be departing from the program after this season. Backup punter Jacob Finn will be a redshirt senior next year, so Crawshaw is certainly in line to be UF's starting punter by 2021.

With his LOI sent in, Crawshaw is gearing up to make the move to Gainesville and will be enrolling at UF next month.

