GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Center Rocco Underwood

"I picked Florida because of family legacy from Tommy and Johnny Townsend. Also, they are top-tier in not only football but in academics as well. Also, my sister goes to UF already and it is in my home state.

According to Rubio Long Snapping, Underwood is regarded as the nation's top-ranked long snapper in the class of 2021. He was previously a first team all-state selection at tight end and holds a 3.9 GPA in the classroom as well.

This is what Rubio Long Snapping says about Underwood on its website.

"Rocco Underwood was simply phenomenal at the Rubio Long Snapping Fall Camp in Florida on November 22nd, 2020. He has all of the tools to be snapping a ball for a long, long time. He has the size to pass an eyeball test very quickly, his athleticism is good enough that he was offered full scholarships as a tight-end, the demeanor to be handle pressure perfectly and the snapping motion to make it all work together to achieve perfection when snapping the ball.

"His snaps are very fluid and smooth with zero wasted movement. Rocco snaps look so effortless that it almost doesn’t look like he is trying and then, BOOM, the ball is back to the punter under .70.

"The sky is the limit for Rocco. He will go as far he chooses to with his Long Snapping."

