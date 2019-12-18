"I took my official over the summer; it was nice. The academics that they introduced me to were perfect. I just felt like this was the place for me."

Quotable : "Football; of course the grades and academics are perfect, " Powell said when asked why Florida is the perfect fit. "They really make sure that your future is in your hands and that when you leave you’re going to be successful.

A pure edge-rusher, Powell-Ryland uses his explosiveness to constantly disrupt plays in the backfield and get sacks. The Gators are trying to improve and get deeper along their defensive front and Powell-Ryland should help in both areas.

Don't be surprised to see him drop into coverage from time to time. He has plenty of athleticism and versatility for the coaching staff to use him as a major weapon. -- Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst

You have to love Powell's get-off as well. He does a good job of exploding off the line and timing the snap, which typically provides him with the upperhand when turning the corner. Powell does a great job of dipping his shoulder but also playing under control and maintaining balance.

This is a fluid athlete on the edge who is just headache to contain during those one-on-one battles. Powell's motor is always running, so it's difficult to not take notice of his backside pursuit as well. He shows impressive acceleration in the open field and is always looking to provide that pop when making contact with the ball carrier.

Powell typically relies on pure speed when bursting off the edge, so adding some go-to moves to his arsenal is something to work on moving forward. He will have to continue to get stronger for SEC play as well, but this is a lightning bolt on the edge who has the potential to wreak havoc at BUCK.

This is one of the signees we could be talking about much more in a couple of years.

