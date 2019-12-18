"Coach Robinson and coach Grantham have a plan for me and where I'll fit. I'm confident that they can develop me in the best way I can be."

Quotable : "There's something I like about staying home to represent your state in the nice weather and having a chance for your family to make it to every home game.

Linebackers don't come more athletic than the hyper-nimble Wingo, a middle linebacker with a gymnast's agility. He's as versatile a defender as there is in this class and can seemingly do it all.

The Florida commit is the leader of one of the best high school defenses in the country and has long proven his game holds up against top-flight competition. His combination of size and quickness is extremely rare.

Wingo could step right in at the Swamp and make a big impact. Wingo plays at St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the top high school football programs in America. -- Rob Cassidy, Florida Recruiting Analyst

Wingo is an exceptional athlete. He’s not that long but he reminds me ofDevin Bush or Roquan Smith at the same stage – guys we ranked lower because they weren’t that long. We’re not making that mistake with Wingo. -- Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director

