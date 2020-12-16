GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Five-star safety Corey Collier Jr.

“I know I’m going to have to compete for it, but I got a chance to come in as a starter. I like the defense they run, because I’m pretty much a hybrid safety. So I like coming down (in the box), I can play back, I can play the slot. I can really change the defense around. And they said I’m very versatile and that’s very big in the NFL.”

“What stood out about Florida is probably the coaches. They’re real down to earth. Coach Mullen, Coach English, Coach Hova (Herron), Coach Johnson. The defense that they play, it fits me. So that’s why I like the school. And the fans, they showed so much love. Like, it doesn’t make no sense. I love them fans.

Collier is long, physical and is capable of playing multiple positions in the secondary in a pinch, even though he’s best suited to stay at safety.

The Miami Palmetto High School star knows how to use his incredibly long arms to make up for a lack of truly elite top-end speed and should become better in run support as he adds size at the next level. He may not be as developed or polished as other safeties in this class, but his ceiling remains as high as anyone’s.

Collier is the kind or prospect who could emerge as a national-level star later in his career, as he has the frame and athleticism to be a pro prospect. How quickly he’s ready to make an impact on the SEC will hinge on his physical development and the coaching he gets in Gainesville. His NFL upside, however, is undeniable. -- Rob Cassidy

