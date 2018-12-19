Name: Chester Kimbrough

Class: 2019

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

Location/School: New Orleans (La.) Easton

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "Mainly just the communication they brought to the table. The first time I came here, it felt like home and they kept stressing it to me. I can play a big role and I think I get along over here.

"It's like we're all one big family," Kimbrough said of the staff. "All of them are like my fathers. They take care of me when I need it. I have dreamed about playing for Florida. Since I was a young one, I have watched them. Florida is DBU."

Scouting Report:

Kimbrough is a fleet-footed cornerback who does a nice job of not giving receivers much breathing room. He possesses loose hips in order to turn and run down-field, but flashed impressive recovery speed at Friday Night Lights as well.

The four-star prospect is also instinctive and shows good football awareness, with multiple defensive touchdowns in 2018 to show for it. Kimbrough is patient in his backpedal, and then explodes off his back foot once dissecting the play. This young man is a big playing waiting to happen and transforms into an offensive weapon once tucking away the ball.

In addition to his multiple defensive touchdowns, Kimbrough reached the end-zone while handling his punt return duties as well. That quick-twitch is always on full display.

While he doesn't possess prototypical measurables, Kimbrough makes up for that loss by high-pointing the ball more often than not.. He needs to continue to get stronger and pack on weight, but that will come over time.

Wrapping up in the open field and driving through his opponent are things to focus on as well.