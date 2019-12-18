Quotable : "It kind of reminds me of what my high school was this year before we won state. They are on the rise and everyone is expecting a big season from them. They are on the right track. It’s close to home, too. They treat me like I’m already there. Plus, I know a lot of the players."

Graham is a do-it-all athlete who is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He is being recruited as a boundary cornerback, but expects to take on return duties in Gainesville as well.

Graham remains a bit undersized but is adding weight and is up to 181 pounds these days. That’s a positive sign. What lands him on this list, however, is the sheer number of plays he’s made while playing offense, defense and returning kicks.

Himpresses with the ability to read and react in the secondary, extending out to make plays away from his body as well. The four-star prospect shows impressive acceleration in the open field and does a nice job of navigating through tight creases.

This is a slippery athlete who has a reputation for turning nothing into something, especially as a returner. Graham is always a missed tackle away from providing his offense with great field position. His initial opportunities will likely come on special teams and it's certainly not difficult understanding why.

Graham’s athleticism is undeniable, as the Lakeland High School star has turned into one of the more versatile prospects in Florida’s 5A classification. His trajectory is clearly positive as the Florida commit continues to improve in every possible way.

