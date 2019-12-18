Name: Ethan Pouncey

Class: 2020

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 160 pounds

Location/School: Winter Park (Fla.) Winter Park High School

Ranking: Checks in as a four-star prospect and the 33rd-ranked cornerback on Rivals in our latest rankings update.

Scouting Report: Although he was limited on the field in his 2019 campaign, Pouncey demonstrated in his junior season why he was a coveted prospect for multiple programs throughout his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder made opposing quarterbacks pay whenever they threw the ball up in the air to give their receivers a 50-50 chance at catching a pass. Pouncey was an interception machine a year ago, and even showed off the ability to turn a pick into six points for his team.

He has good anticipation and is able to jump routes by effectively reading the quarterback's eyes.

It is a little concerning at times as Pouncey sometimes tends to use his arms to tackle, which could present some problems at the next level. He does have good form when wrapping up players on tackles and although he could put on some more weight, I believe time with strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage will help on that front.

Check out what Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy had to say about Pouncey's skill set when discussing the four-star recruit's commitment to the Gators earlier this month.

"In Ethan Pouncey, the Gators welcome in a prospect with an impressive frame and great length," Cassidy said. "He remains a bit raw but showed strides on that front during the last year, earning a slight bump in ranking.

"The physical traits are all present in spades, so the senior sees polishing his coverage skills as paramount."

