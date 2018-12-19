Name: Lloyd Summerall

Class: 2019

Position: Defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

Location/School: Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

"Me and coach Mullen, we have a good relationship," Summerall previously told GatorsTerritory. "Me and (tight ends) coach (Larry) Scott talk mostly every day. The staff hits me up to check up and stuff, so yeah, there's communicaton all the time.

"They said I can come in and be an impact player off the edge and that I'm one of their key targets. Those such things.

"I would say most of all just the tradition," Summerall said of what interests him the most. "You know, the tradition around it. The fan-base. Just the people around the whole university."

Scouting Report:

Summerall can dip low with his shoulders and bends well when trying to get around offensive linemen. He has good speed off the snap and can anticipate where the carrier is looking to go with the ball. Summerall definitely needs to put on some more muscle in Nick Savage’s strength and conditioning program, but has demonstrated his ability to make tackles on first contact.

An area of Summerall’s game that may be overlooked is his hustle and determination. Even when he is on the ground or is seemingly out of the play, Summerall does not give up on his pursuit of quarterbacks or running backs. His speed and the way he angles his body around defenders are a couple of reasons why Summerall tallied 83 total tackles as a senior, 27 of which were for a loss.

The obvious critique of Summerall is that he appears to be a little lanky for a standup pass rusher in Todd Grantham’s 3-4 scheme. When he faces college-level offensive linemen that are bigger than him, Summerall will have to be strong enough to push back on his opposition along with using his speed to get to the quarterback.

Standing up will also be an adjustment for Summerall, who has established himself as an effective rusher with his hand in the dirt. He does a good job of dipping his shoulder around the edge, but is also a smooth athlete who is light on his feet. There is a good amount of long-term potential with Summerall.