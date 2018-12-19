Name: Jaelin Humphries

Class: 2019

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Location/School: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "I chose Florida because it was one of my dream offers. I felt at home when I would go to Florida and visit. The coaches made me feel wanted and I had an opportunity to start early in my first year of college."

Scouting Report:

With Humphries, this is a young man who is every bit of the height and weight listed above, but he also doesn't hold much bad weight for someone of that stature. He fires off the ball with decent pad level, and flashes impressive short-area quickness to read and react in the interior.

Humphries can do a better job of wrapping up and driving through his opponent, but shows good pursuit to the football and is always looking to find his way into the stat-sheet. He's a headache to contain on the high school level, even when being double-teamed. Humphries is at his best when bull-rushing and pumping his feet up-field. He also does a good job of keeping his head up when latched onto his opponent, so you have to like his awareness and ability to bulldoze his way through contact.

The Peach State native has also lined up as a 3-4 defensive end. Humphries will be lined up over the center for the majority of his time in Gainesville, but this is not some heavy-footed kid who just takes up space. As we noted above, there are times where he fires off the ball with good pad level, but maintaining that all the way through is something to focus on for sure.

Overall, this a big body in the interior who does a great job of holding his own and not letting anything get in the way of that. It's rare seeing Humphries getting pushed out of the play or overpowered. He utilizes his size by powering through blocks, but his awareness and hand useage allows him to be a factor in nearly all the plays around the line of scrimmage.

Driving through his opponent and tackling technique are some things to focus on as well.