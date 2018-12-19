Name: Deyavie Hammond

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 318 pounds

Location/School: Lakeland (Fla.) High

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

"I like coach Hevesy because you know, he coached the Pounceys way back when. He's definitely looking for hard workers and he's definitely looking for the best five on the line, so I like him as a coach.

"I like coach Dan Mullen too. I like their staff actually. They have a great staff so far, and with the way they've been producing in games, it's looking great up there right now

"It was definitely a lot of love. It was very welcoming. It was probably the most welcoming place I've been actually. I loved the fans, the coaches; everybody, players.It's great up here."

Scouting Report:

Hammond is a prospect who is at his best when locking onto defenders and steering them out of the play. He shows aggression and does a nice job of pumping his legs until the whistle is blown. Hammond can work on getting underneath opponents with better leverage, but does his job by driving opponents out of the play.

Offensive linemen at the prep level have the tendency to not play under control when pulling, but Hammond impresses with the ability to keep his pads north and south. He also does a nice job of not over-pursuing and being strong at the point of attack.

Lateral quickness is something Hammond can continue to focus on, but he is projected to play guard and won't have to handle speedy edge rushers. Hammond fires off the ball at a decent rate as well.

Hammond looks like a bit heavy-footed when operating in pass protection, so that's area of focus once he arrives in Gainesville. Getting stronger up top will also help a whole lot with leverage and run-blocking as a whole.