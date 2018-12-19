Name: Will Harrod

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 305 pounds

Location/School: Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "I chose Florida because it felt right to me. It felt like a second home as soon as I got there. I love how coach [Dan] Mullen and the coaching staff turned this program into a national championship contender in one year."

Scouting Report:

(via National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman)

"I really like his potential as an interior lineman. We got him listed as a guard. He has a really big frame. Six-foot-6; he looks like a pretty lean 300 pounds and he just has to redistribute some of that weight.

"I think he has a lot of patience as a pass blocker. Once he really learns to play with leverage, he's going to be a really good run blocker on the interior. He kind of plays with a nasty streak, and that's something Florida could really use on their front line.

"I think he's got the length and size to play probably more right tackle than left tackle I would say, but because of how broad he is and how lean that frame is, especially up top, I think that's what makes me think he's possibly a guard. Maybe not in college, but definitely beyond that if it does get to that point."