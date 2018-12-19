Name: Michael Tarquin

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Location/School: Citra (Fla.) North Marion

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "I chose Florida because it felt like the best place for me. I feel like the staff can develop me well and help me reach my full potential.

"I love the intensity from coach Mullen and the whole coaching staff. Just that competitive nature. You hear it coach Mullen's interviews and stuff. I just really love that and it's really intense. I think that's important in terms of development and winning.

"I like how organized they are and I like how they have a ton of accountability and discipline. All the key things they keep talking about with their program I think are really good. I just notice a lot of passion and a lot of energy with both of them (Mullen + Hevesy)."

Scouting Report:

Tarquin was sidelined for much of 2018 with a torn labrum, but this is a kid who had been coveted for multiple seasons. The first thing that stands out to you is his nasty streak. Tarquin does a great job of playing to the whistle, but also setting his feet and playing under control.

Once locked onto his opponent, Tarquin impresses with the ability to pump his legs and drive through the opponent. The Gators are intrigued by his ability to bend and play with leverage, but attacking the weight room will be a priority once relocating to Gainesville. Tarquin possesses a frame that should fill out nicely over time and it doesn't get much better than having Nick Savage orchestrate that plan.

Overall, this is a road-grader in the trenches who is always on the hunt for contact. Tarquin shows no problem making his way to the second level, but sets his feet and plays under control when doing so. There is a lot to like here and effort is there from start to finish.