Name: Wardrick Wilson

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Location/School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "Well, I chose Florida because it felt like it was home from when I first stepped in Gainesville. I can't wait to start the next chapter of my life."

When asked why he stuck with the Gators through the coaching change, Wilson replied, "I know coach [John] Hevesy was recruiting me at Mississippi State. We he came to the Gators, it was a perfect fit for me, so I stayed committed."

Scouting Report:

Wilson is still fairly raw from a technique standpoint, but oozes with long-term potential and is light on his feet as well. He has only been playing football for a couple of years after moving in from the Bahamas, but continues to make strides and is coachable as well.

The four-star prospect has leaned out in recent months and certainly passes the eye test. The potential is there and now it's about seasoning up his craft and soaking up Hevesy's coaching. You can't draw them up much better than Wilson.