Braun has experience playing both guard and tackle, but will likely settle down on the interior for Dan Mullen and the Gators.

The first thing that grasps your attention in a hurry is the sheer size. Other than All-American games, you will rarely see a prospect who matches Braun's measurables and presence in the trenches. Braun might be closer 6-foot-7 as well, especially when the cleats are laced up.

This is a mauler who does a great job of making full use of his frame. Braun impresses with his ability to stun defenders at the point of attack, but also pumping his legs and playing to the whistle. Whether he is the lead blocker or operating several yards away from the ball, the majority of Braun's opponents are engulfed and finish the play on their back.

Braun shows no problem getting out in space as well. He is not the most athletic kid, but has a whole lot of experience with pulling. This young man is like a freight-train when picking up steam and coming downhill.

There were also times this season when Braun would clear out multiple defenders with just one block. He would knock one defender into another like bowling pins, resulting in multiple knockdowns to clear the lane for his ball carrier.

Although he is more polished as a run blocker, Braun flashes intriguing traits when operating in pass protection as well.

For a prospect of his stature, Braun typically does a nice job of bending his knees and sitting in his stance. He shows patience and rarely overextends, but also enforces his will when getting within striking distance, flashing that thud at the point of attack.

This is a massive kid, so there will always be room to improve in terms of explosiveness and flexibility. Braun is at his best when locking onto his opponent and steering them out of the play. He is being projected to play inside, so lateral quickness will not be much of an issue considering he won't be operating against speedy edge rushers.

This is an intelligent kid who is just ready to get to work and soak up all the coaching from Dan Mullen's staff. He holds a 4.0 GPA in the classroom as well.

Braun really fits the mold of what Hevesy covets on the recruiting trail, and is now geared up to participate in the Gators' bowl practices as well.

