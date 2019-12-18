"They always tell me they want me to be a Gator. Every day they tell me that. When coach Mullen calls me, (he says), 'I want you to be a Gator, I want you to be a Gator.'"

Quotable : "I really love the school. One of my teammates, Vosean (Joseph), went there and Rayshad (Jackson) went there too, so I kind of look at that. (The staff) always tell me I can start right away, I'm athletic; they love that about me. They always say I'm losing weight, so they like that I'm athletic.

This is a prospect who really took that next step and made significant strides as a senior.

Walker has added the necessary weight, but is also light on his feet and slides his feet effortlessly in pass protection. He currently checks in at a lean 305 pounds and possesses a frame that should have no problem holding another 20-25 pounds.

You also have to take notice of Walker's finishing ability. He does a good job of stunning defenders at the point of attack, but also pumping his legs an driving them out of the play. He has deceiving strength and really flashed that during his senior campaign. His skill set features an intriguing combination of finesse and finishing ability.

With Walker, this is a prospect who has no problem reaching the second level as well. His athleticism for the position is one of his strong suits, and that's after packing on additional mass as well. Walker is comfortable when squaring off against edge rushers and impresses with the ability to sink his hips and mirror opponents.

You have to be impressed with Walker's ability to maintain control as well. He typically holds a strong base and does a great job of holding his own when in engaged in those one-on-one battles. Walker also shows no problem getting underneath his opponent with leverage, and a lot of that can be credited to his dedication in the weight room.

Operating in the trenches rarely looks strenuous for Walker, who could be a dark-horse for one of the starting offensive tackle spots in 2020. I'm typically not a fan of seeing freshmen offensive linemen receiving significant playing time, but Walker really made that jump in 2019 and checks off several boxes heading in as a mid-year enrollee.

Walker is brimming with long-term potential in the trenches.



