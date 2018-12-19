Name: Tyron Hopper

Class: 2019

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Location/School: Rosewell (Ga.) High

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "They really made me feel like family when I was there and I just felt comfortable the entire visit. I learned about the academics, I met with the coaches and after watching their practice, everything seemed right for me.

"I learned about the school, I saw how they use their linebackers and I knew my mind was made up.

"I really like (coach Christian Robinson). He is young, we talk about a lot of things, he is a good coach and I like his style. He has great energy and I like that and I am excited about playing for him. We have a great connection."

Scouting Report:

Hopper manufactured a big-time senior campaign and even racked up a handful of interceptions as well. He possesses the frame and skill-set to possibly play safety, but Hopper is an athletic linebacker who shows impressive ability in open space. His range when playing sideline-to-sideline is very impressive a well.

Once finding his lane to the ball, Hopper flashes impressive acceleration and closes on the ball in a hurry. He has to continue to fill out and strengthen his frame, but makes a statement when initiating contact. Hopper simply wreaks havoc all over the field and covers a lot of ground.

Overall, Hopper is an explosive defender who fills up the stat sheet in a hurry. His well-rounded skill-set was on full display in 2018 and once he dives into Nick Savage's program, watch out. There is a lot of potential with Hopper.