Name: Nay'Quan Wright

Class: 2019

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 193 pounds

Location/School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "Just the love those guys have for me, the communication and relationships. It's just a lot, man. The family felt as if this was the right move. I'm just ready."

Scouting Report:

Wright is a reliable running back who does a little bit of everything. He is a patient runner who does a nice job of staying behind his blocks and finding creases, but is a threat in the passing game as well. Wright has shown his pass catching ability on the camp circuit and did so during his senior campaign as well.

The Miami native also does a nice job of changing speeds and then bursting through tight windows. Wright is an all-purpose back who can play three downs for offenses. He is now the biggest running back on the Gators' board, but Wright also doesn't shy away from contact and has no problem initiating it.

I wouldn't label the four-star prospect as a blazer, but he does flash impressive acceleration in the open field. This is a versatile running back who can do a little bit of everything for your offense. Attacking the weight room will only enhance his overall game.