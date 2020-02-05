"I liked it," Umanmielen said of his discussions with the staff. "[Turner] had pulled up some film for me and I can see myself playing in that type of style of defense. He said I'm a straight-end, but if they see any mismatches and stuff, then I will move inside."

"I liked it, I liked it a lot. The town, the facilities, everything," Umanmielen said of his recent official visit to UF. "They were telling me that I'm a need because they didn't sign any outside guys and that they only have one on the roster right now and things like that."

During his high school career, Princely Umanmielen played like a man amongst boys and put up impressive numbers in his junior and senior campaigns.

In those two years, Umanmielen racked up 135 total tackles, including 48 for loss, 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

So, what makes Umanmielen an elite and productive pass rusher?

For one, the 6-foot-4, 234-pounder explodes off of the line of scrimmage and quickly make a play on either the quarterback or the ball-carrier. In real time, it actually appears as if he is offsides at times, but that's not the case. Umanmielen simply anticipates the snap perfectly, uses his incredible quickness for someone of his size and is in the backfield to blow up the play before it even happens.

Even if Umanmielen doesn't get in the backfield right after the ball is snapped, he can still be effective using his strength and by shedding blocks. Umanmielen is well-equipped at simply driving opposing offensive linemen backwards toward the signal caller, or throwing them to the side during rushing situations.

The reason for why Umanmielen had such a high sack and TFL total in his final two years of high school is that he takes advantage of every opportunity where he is in the vicinity of someone in possession of the ball.

Umanmielen is a very disciplined player as he doesn't get deceived by fakes or juke moves, has a solid tackling technique and rarely allows ball-carriers to pick up additional yardage when they're in his grasp.

Below is what Louisiana/Texas recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman had to say about Umanmielen's measurables after he committed to Texas in August:

"Umanmielen put forth some incredible testing numbers this offseason -- not just for a defensive lineman, but for any prospect at any position. He recorded a 4.37-second shuttle, a 32.4-inch vertical and a 97.56 SPARQ score, which would've ranked among the top-60 defensive linemen during the lead-up to the 2019 NFL Draft.

"In other words, he's a really athletic big man."

"As his SPARQ score proves, he's an agile big man who has fantastic lateral quickness," Spiegelman added. "He makes a ton of stops down the line of scrimmage or behind the list of scrimmage and is a sure tackler. It doesn't hurt that he boasts an 81-inch wingspan and 33-inch arms to wrap up quarterbacks and ball-carriers."

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.