Name: Keon Zipperer

Class: 2019

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Location/School: Lakeland (Fla.) High

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

"I really felt the vibe when I was at Florida," Zipperer previously told GatorsTerritory. "They changed the whole mindset again.I really like the atmosphere and all the vibes that all the coaches bring. They really keep up with the vibe they bring, so I'm really feeling it.

"I really vibe with all the coaches, but the one I vibe with the most is the tight ends coach, coach (Larry) Scott."

Scouting Report:

Zipperer is not your prototypical tight end in terms of height and is built more like an H-back. Even with his comparably small stature for the position he plays, Zipperer punishes defenses with his unwillingness to go down. As soon as he secures a reception and picks up steam, Zipperer does not get tackled after first contact and usually requires two or three defenders to bring him to the ground.

To go along with his physicality, Zipperer has a solid understanding of finding the open spot in the defense when his quarterback is trying to throw outside of the pocket. Zipperer has sneaky speed for his size and can sprint past defensive backs like a wideout. He has sure hands and is also a capable blocker on running plays or screens.

The area of Zipperer's game that can use some improvement is his route-running. Zipperer needs to be a little crisper on his breaks and a little quicker with his feet at the top of his routes as well. Another aspect of his craft he could develop will be in his run blocking.

Although he did fine in this area in high school, he was mostly going up against smaller cornerbacks or linebackers who he could physically dominate. At the next level, Zipperer will be required to block defensive linemen and other players who are much larger than him, so he will have to make sure his technique is fine-tuned for those assignments.