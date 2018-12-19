Name: Mohamoud Diabate

Class: 2019

Position: Weak-Side Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Location/School: Auburn (Ala.) High

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: "I chose Florida because it has everything a young man needs to be developed in every aspect of life. Physically, there’s no better nutrition, or coaches in the nation. UF has an academic reputation that will help you become successful after football is over.”

Scouting Report:

Diabate is a fleet-footed pass rusher who flashes fluidity and a great burst when busting into the backfield. The Alabama native excels in space and makes things look easy with his ability to change direction and reach the ball carrier in a hurry.

You also have to take notice of Diabate's backside pursuit. Rather than relying on pure effort, Diabate must continue to work on finding those go-to moves to free himself at the line, but is relentless when turning the corner and finding a lane to the ball. Diabate bends well but also shows nice balance when dipping his shoulder and gaining the advantage over offensive linemen.

Strengthening up his frame will only enhance his ability in this department, but Diabate does a nice job of getting his hands inside and then shedding the opponent in order to make a play. This is an explosive defender who shows an impressive first step once the ball is snapped. Once finding his lane, Diabate locks onto the ball carrier and provides a pop at the point of attack. He plays with decent pad level and does a nice job of driving through opponents.

Diabate played the majority of his junior campaign with his hand in the dirt, so transforming into a pure outside linebacker will be a work in progress. He has shown the ability to sink his hips and assist in pass coverage, but is known for wreaking havoc off the edge.

Diabate is a headache to contain for all four quarters, and possesses the physical tools and work ethic to make a big splash in Todd Grantham's defense.

Effort and athleticism should never be under question with Diabate.