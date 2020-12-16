GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Four-star wide receiver Daejon Reynolds

"I picked Florida for a lot of reasons. Florida finished in the top 10 in academics and football, so I really like that. I also have great connections with the coaches and the players there. I also think Gainesville is just an all-around great spot."

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is capable of getting defensive backs off balance with his quick feet and blowing right by them to create separation for a deep pass. Once Reynolds gets a step, he can take it to another gear and add more yards between him and the DB to allow for an easier throw for his quarterback.

If he isn't required to make a move near the line of scrimmage, then Reynolds is more than capable of simply outrunning members of the secondary. On countless occasions during his junior campaign, the Peach State product just took off on a go route, outran multiple defenders and was hit in stride for a touchdown.

When watching his highlights, you will see Reynolds is able to time his jumps perfectly and catch a ball at its highest point. The way he can anticipate when he needs to make a play on the ball, his catch radius, and how he can adjust his body on any type of throw leads Reynolds to being a primary target in red zone opportunities.

What also makes Reynolds a special talent is his unwillingness to go down and how he fights for every inch. Even when he seems to be wrapped up for a tackle, Reynolds doesn't give up on a play and uses his strength to outmuscle defenders to gain additional yardage.

Reynolds battled the injury bug as a senior, he put up eye-popping numbers in 2019 with 1,534 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns to show for it.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.