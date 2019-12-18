Name: Tre'Vez Johnson

Class: 2020

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Location/School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail High School

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators: “I chose UF because I felt home. Everybody I met showed love," Johnson told GT after his commitment. "The coaches were great, the atmosphere was great. I feel like they would give me the best opportunity to succeed in life from a football and academic standpoint."

Scouting Report: Johnson's style of play certainly kept opposing players up at night prior to facing off against him in games last season.

Although he's listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Johnson has the mentality of a heavyweight fighter as he is always looking for the knockout blow. He charges toward receivers or ball carriers with the speed of a defensive back, but his hits are similar to those one would see from a linebacker.

He's very physical at the line of scrimmage, and wants to initiate contact with a receiver before they even touch the ball.

Johnson is also good in pass coverage as he sticks to the wideout's hips and doesn't allow them to create much separation. It comes as no surprise that Johnson participates in track as he will rarely be beat down the field due to his speed and how he can turn on the jets in the blink of an eye.

Other tools that Johnson has in his arsenal are the ability to read the quarterback's eyes well and make tackles on players that aren't even his man. The latter attribute is noteworthy because Johnson is always aware of not only where he is on the field, but where his teammates are and if they need assistance.

Last but not least, Johnson is a playmaker and creates opportunities for his teammates. His devastating hits can lead to fumbles, and he can rack up significant return yardage, or even take it to the house, when he picks off a pass.

