GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: JUCO standout Diwun Black

Black is going to get a crack at a flurry of positions in Todd Grantham's defense, but I'm expecting him to settle down at either of the linebacker positions.

Whether he is lined up as an edge rusher, a linebacker or safety, Black has demonstrated he can turn on the jets and quickly chase down a ball carrier. He is also a punishing tackler who flashes good technique when bringing down the ball carrier.

When playing in the back end of the defense, Black has proven he is capable of reading the field and being a few steps ahead of the opposing team. He does a nice job of reading the quarterback’s eyes well is able to anticipate where a ball carrier is intending to go. He is also effective at forcing turnovers through both interceptions and forced fumbles.

Florida will have a lot to work with in Black due to his intriguing combination of size, speed and playmaking ability.

There was no JUCO fooball in 2020 due to COVID-19, so Black's primary focus will likely be getting conditioned and shaking off the rust until the 2021 season rolls around, but I don't expect that to be an issue whatsoever.

This is a versatile defender who will likely make an impact as soon as the pads come on in Gainesville. There is a lot of potential with the longtime Gators commit.

