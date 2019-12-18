"I like the game-day atmosphere. It's one of the best in the country and they have some of the best fans in the country. It's a great program overall."

Quotable : "I would come to Florida if they went 0-12 this year or if they went 12-0. It's where I want to be. It's a great place to be.

Whether it's at guard or center, Leonard is a road-grader who does a great job of locking onto his opponent and pumping his legs until the whistle is blown. This is a relentless run blocker who has a strong reputation for putting defenders on their back. Leonard plays with a nasty streak and is a headache to deal with for four quarters.



You also have to take notice of Leonard's ability to pull, providing a nice pop at the point of attack as well. There are times when Leonard strikes with a higher pad level than what is expected, but for the most part plays under control and is successful when steering his opponent out of the play.

Leonard also flashes decent hand placement. His skill set and ability in short areas of space should transition nicely to the interior, especially when it comes to calling out protections. This is an intelligent young man who has shown leadership throughout his high school career.

However, strengthening up his frame should be one of the top priorities moving forward. In pass protection, there are times when Leonard gets pushed back at the point of attack, causing him to play off-balanced and without leverage.

Getting stronger will only enhance his ability as a pass blocker, but Leonard shows patience and contains fairly well. He has nimble feet for an interior lineman and also shows the ability to redirect when assisting in space.

Leonard has no problem navigating through clutter in the trenches and provides the Gators with positional versatility in the interior.

