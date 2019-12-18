Quotable : "I'm just big on loyalty. I'm right here in Florida, so there was no need for me to go out to Alabama or Georgia when I can get the same thing at Florida."

The versatile senior oozes with long-term potential, possessing the skill set and physical makeup to wreak havoc at multiple positions. He will be used primarily in the interior, but possesses the get-off to slide out to strong-side defensive end from time to time as well.

Dexter is at his best when pushing up-field and relying on his strength, but has improved in terms of flashing some finesse as well. I watched him live earlier in the season and was impressed by his pursuit and overall effort level as well. Whether it's fighting through consistent double teams or tracking down the ball carrier in open space, Dexter gets after it for four quarters.

Through 13 games for the 12-1 Highlanders, Dexter racked up 114 tackles (93 solo), 18 sacks, 35 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, blocked punt and field goal, and three pass deflections.