Bogle is a powerful presence on the edge, but also well-rounded with his ability to finesse into the backfield. The South Florida native typically relies on his bull-rush and is strong at the point of attack. He uses momentum to his advantage and does a nice job of providing that pop when making contact with his opponent.

Once you mix those ingredients and consider his frame, it's no surprise schools are chasing Bogle until the final buzzer.

For the Gators, Bogle will be operating as a stand-up pass rusher in hopes of wreaking havoc off the edge. He plays with a solid base with engaged with a blocker, but shows strong hands with his ability to shed and advance towards the ball carrier. You also have to take note of his awareness and ability to make plays away from the line of scrimmage as well.

Constructing some more go-to moves is something to focus on, especially once it's time to suit up against bigger and stronger college players, but Bogle has also shown the ability to dip his shoulder and turn the corner with fluidity. He has the physical makeup of a wing on the hardwood, and utilizes that bounce and athleticism against heavy-footed linemen.

Bogle also has a frame that should expand real nicely under Nick Savage. He is lean and has to continue to pack on weight, but will have no problem doing so in the coming months. He typically catches opponents off guard with his strength at the point of attack, and keeps them honest with his ability to bend and turn the corner as well.

The South Florida native is at his best when operating off the edge in one-on-one scenarios, and that will be his assignment once relocating to Gainesville. Bogle impresses with his ability to set offensive linemen up, almost like he is crossing them over in basketball. He does a nice job of selling and sticking his foot in the dirt to create separation, but if not, you can expect him coming downhill with violent hands to follow.

Kudos to Florida here.