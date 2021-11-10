Signing Day Capsule: Rivals150 PF Jalen Reed is a Florida Gator
Checking in
Name: Jalen Reed
Class: 2022
Position: Power Forward
Height/Weight: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds
Location/School: Santa Clarita (Cali.) Southern California Academy
Signed to: Florida Gators
Additional Offers: Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, DePaul, Maryland, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Xavier, Washington State, Vanderbilt and others.
Rivals Ranking: 108th-ranked senior | 12th-ranked power forward
Quotable
"The Jackson, MS native transferred from Oak Hill Academy to Southern California Academy (Santa Clarita, CA) for his senior year. Reed chose the Gators over a final group that also included Arizona State, Ole Miss, Maryland and Oklahoma. Reed also took an official visit to Washington State.
"Reed, the son of former Ole Miss All-American, Justin Reed, who was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2001, had a very productive Nike Peach Jam running with ProSkills. All but one of his high major offers came after college coaches saw that Reed added perimeter skills to his repertoire.
"GatorsTerritory.com has seen Reed a couple of times and we love his size, length, athleticism. His floor game is impressive for his size and his ability to create space, knock down open shots while also being a plus rebounder on the defensive end led to his emergence on high major coach’s radars.
"Currently ranked the No. 108 overall prospect in the Rivals150, Reed’s game has a top-50 feel to it." - Gators Territory and National Recruiting Analyst Russ Wood
Scouting Report
What is not to like about a 6-foot-10 center who can run and move like a guard and jump like a wing? Reed has a very unique set of skills to go along with excellent bloodlines.
Reed is a late bloomer, someone who is still growing into his frame and his body. While he may be a redshirt type of candidate or a year or so off from really starting to realize his potential, Reed has a huge upside, bigs just do not move like him. He rebounded the ball well here, he showed ball skills from different spots on the floor, and he showed defensive acumen. - National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw