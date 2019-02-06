Black is going to get a crack at a multitude of positions on the defensive side of the ball when he straps up the pads for the Gators.

Whether he has lined up as a rusher off the edge, a linebacker or at safety, Black has demonstrated that he can turn on the jets and quickly chase down a ball carrier. He is also a punishing tackler who possesses good technique when taking down his opposition.

When playing in the back two levels of the defense, Black has proven himself capable of reading the field and being a few steps ahead of the opposing team. Black, who can read a quarterback’s eyes well and is able to anticipate where a ball carrier is intending to go, has shown he is effective at creating turnovers through both interceptions and forced fumbles.

Florida will have a lot to work with in Black because of the combination of his size, speed and playmaking ability. The biggest concern for the staff will be making sure that he is conditioned and in shape by the time the 2019 season begins.

Black did not play in his senior campaign, so the Gators will focus on his strength and conditioning as soon as he steps onto campus this summer. By all indications, however, Black had a good outing at the Polynesian Bowl in January and seemingly picked up where he left off his junior year.