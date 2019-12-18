"Florida sees me as a dynamic corner and Coach Gray compared me to CJ Henderson, who in my eyes is the best cornerback in the SEC. To be compared to him is really an honor."

Quotable : "Florida is the school I grew up watching. It was my favorite school and I have a relationship with them that sets them apart. Coach (Torrian) Gray tells me so much real stuff, the way they play with an energetic defense. I like the way they play and how they fly around on defense."

In watching Rogers on film, there is plenty of electric plays and highlight-reel runs, but that's because he plays quarterback for Arlington (Texas) High School. When the four-star athlete arrives in Gainsville, he'll transition to a boundary cornerback role in the secondary.

Rogers measures in at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He has 4.4 speed which is evident on tape regardless of positions. More often than not, you can count on Rogers being the best athlete on the field on any given Friday night.

There will be a steep learning gap as Rogers makes the transition to defensive back in the SEC. Top-end speed is one aspect that intrigues the Florida staff, but Rogers will need to learn the ins and outs of playing cornerback. During 7-on-7 this offseason, he flashed enough coverage skills and athleticism that landed him inside the Rivals250 and the No. 6-ranked athlete in the 2020 class.

On tape, Rogers has excellent hips and burst that should translate nicely to the secondary. He's an agile runner in space, which should allow him to shadow speedy SEC receivers down the road. In limited action at cornerback this spring and summer in camp and 7-on-7 settings, what stood out was Rogers' ability to anticipate routes and break on the ball. That same twitch he shows on Friday nights under center shows when covering from behind, where he accelerates to make breaks on the ball.

Rogers still needs to sharpen those skills and practice on a more consistent basis. -- Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst