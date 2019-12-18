"That's the realest guy I ever spoke to. He always keeps it real with me. He's been recruiting me since day one. He produces good d-linemen. He had Myles Garrett at Texas A&M. Some other guys. Fletcher Cox from [Mississippi] State. So, I feel like he can get me where I want to go."

Quotable : "Just coach Turner, man. He recruited me. Even when I committed to LSU, he was still on me. I felt like he even came after me harder when I committed to LSU.

Lee is a massive-sized space-eater and is a true defensive tackle that can slide in as a 0- 1- or even 3-technique in either a three- or four-man front at the next level.

The Louisiana four-star provides a disruptive presence in the middle of the defensive line and is a force in the run game. He has a very good get-off for a defensive tackle and is dominant if left in 1-on-1 situations. He commands the attention of more than one offensive linemen on each and every play.

Despite his noticeable size, Lee has very good short-area quickness and an exceptional ability to change directions instantaneously. That unique athleticism is notable as he's a major force in attacking ball-carriers and quarterbacks. Lee is a sure tackler in the trenches and out in space. He combines a great burst off the line with tremendous power in the middle.

Lee tends to take smart angles to the ball. He utilizes his strength to his advantage as a natural bull-rusher, but also uses an effective swim technique, too. That yielded multiple sacks as a senior. Lee will add more pass-rush techniques to his arsenal when he arrives at Florida. He is always seeking out turnovers as he attacks opposing quarterbacks and made a habit out of strip-sacks as a senior this past fall. -- Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

