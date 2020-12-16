 GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 11:36:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Use promo code "GatorsNSD" to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Jan. 29!

Checking in

Name: Jeremiah Williams

Class: 2021

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Location/School: Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay

Rivals Ranking: 110th-ranked player overall | eighth-ranked outside linebacker | fourth-ranked senior in the state of Alabama

Committed to: Florida Gators

Why Williams picked the Gators

"I visited Florida in February, and I almost committed then. I had this feeling when I was there and it hasn't gone away. I want to do something different. I want to go out of state, I love the academics at Florida, I have connected with the coaches and I just feel Florida is right school for me.

"I love their combination of academics and athletics, I love C-Rob and our connection, coach Chase Clark (recruiting department) is from Birmingham, so we really connect. I have a great feeling about this decision. I am excited about the change, and the chance to move to Florida, so I am so excited. I am not stressed anymore.

"I can't rep to rep the orange and blue, hearing the fans in the Swamp and prove I can be a dominant force in the SEC."

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}