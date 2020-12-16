GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 safety Donovan McMillon

Checking in

Name: Donovan McMillon Class: 2021 Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds Location/School: McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township Rivals Ranking: 198th-ranked player overall | 15th-ranked safety | eighth-ranked senior in the state of Pennsylvania Committed to: Florida Gators

Why McMillon chose the Gators

"I think coach English and coach Mullen are doing an excellent job recruiting me right now. Coach English has 100-percent shown me where he sees me playing in the next few years. He wants me to come in really quick, be an impact player, and be able to compete for a big role in that defense early. My grandparents and a lot of my family members live down in Florida. "They're an SEC team that competes against the best week in and week out. I can get a direct flight there from my house. They have also produced a ton of NFL players, which is my main goal."

Film Room