GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 safety Donovan McMillon

Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 safety Donovan McMillon
Checking in
Name: Donovan McMillon
Class: 2021
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds
Location/School: McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township
Rivals Ranking: 198th-ranked player overall | 15th-ranked safety | eighth-ranked senior in the state of Pennsylvania
Committed to: Florida Gators
Why McMillon chose the Gators
"I think coach English and coach Mullen are doing an excellent job recruiting me right now. Coach English has 100-percent shown me where he sees me playing in the next few years. He wants me to come in really quick, be an impact player, and be able to compete for a big role in that defense early. My grandparents and a lot of my family members live down in Florida.
"They're an SEC team that competes against the best week in and week out. I can get a direct flight there from my house. They have also produced a ton of NFL players, which is my main goal."
Film Room
McMillon is an enforcer in the middle of the field. He is a big hitter and can be really explosive at times.
McMillon’s physicality and playing strength are impressive for a safety prospect. He comes downhill well and does a great job defending the alley on running plays. In coverage, McMillan shows a great awareness for where the ball is and the route that the defender is running. He also has a great feel for playing the ball, with knocking it down or jarring it loose.
It’ll be interesting to see how he develops his coverage skills against the much speedier receivers he’ll face at the next level. McMillon isn’t an elite coverage safety, so the Florida coaches will need to work with him on that front. -- Adam Friedman
