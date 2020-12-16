 GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 tight end Gage Wilcox
Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 tight end Gage Wilcox

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Checking in

Name: Gage Wilcox

Class: 2021

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Location/School: Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson

Rivals Ranking: 249th-ranked player overall | 10th-ranked tight end | 42nd-ranked senior in the state of Florida

Committed to: Florida Gators

Why Wilcox picked the Gators

"Florida has been my dream school since I was a kid. I love everything about the Swamp, from the coaching staff to the players and recruiters, and even just people that help in the Swamp. Everyone tends to love it there and I just can’t wait to be part of the family.

"The coaching staff, we have built a great relationship. They have almost took me in and they watch over and check up on me, which I like. To me, I just feel like that was home for me."

Film Room

Wilcox shines as a target in the passing game, especially on jump balls in the red zone. His mission going forward will be adding additional muscle while retaining the agility that allows him to high point passes and use his body to make plays in short-yardage situations.

Wilcox’s future is at tight end, but he’s spent time on defense as well. There, he’s proven to be unafraid of contact. He certainly has the mentality to become a great blocker but he needs to add strength and become more technically sound in that area.

Wilcox could be an incredibly high-level player down the road, but he’d benefit from a redshirt year should he be allowed to to take one. -- Rob Cassidy

