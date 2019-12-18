Name: Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Class: 2020

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Location/School: Dunnellon (Fla.) Dunnellon High School

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators: "I feel like I made the right decision," Fraziars told GatorsTerritory after he committed. "It's just so close to home and you have to look out for the family. They just show a lot of love and I feel like I can excel at that place the most and get where I want to be in life."

Scouting Report: Although Florida is set to lose at least four wide receivers after this season, the staff will be receiving a solid pass catcher the minute Fraziars steps foot on campus.

With a 6-foot-4, 195-pound frame, Fraziars presents several mismatches for defensive backs lining up opposite of him. For one, he does an excellent job at using his size in red zone opportunities where the ball is thrown up and he needs to make a play on a 50-50 pass.

He also possesses a large catch radius and reliable hands, which makes it easy for his quarterback as he can be a little off target and still complete a pass to Fraziars. Whether the ball is low, high or nearly out of reach to the side, Fraziars uses his long arms to snag any ball thrown in his direction.

Another way in which he uses his frame to his advantage is by shaking off would-be tacklers with ease. It usually takes multiple DBs to bring down the Rivals250 prospect, who is a physical player that fights for every yard with the ball in his hands.

While he isn't going to blaze past players in the secondary, Fraziars has shown that he can take it to the house when he's in open space. Whether it's on a slant route or a screen play behind the line scrimmage or on simple go-routes, he can turn on the jets and reach pay dirt on any given play.

Besides what he can do as a receiver, Fraziars is a willing blocker in passing or rushing situations. He makes contact quickly, holds his position well and can direct defenders wherever he needs them to go.

