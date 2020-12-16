GatorsTerritory - Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 wide receiver Marcus Burke

Signing Day Capsule: Rivals250 wide receiver Marcus Burke
Checking in
Name: Marcus Burke
Class: 2021
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Location/School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
Rivals Ranking: 172nd-ranked player overall | 28th-ranked wide receiver | 28th-ranked senior in the state of Florida
Committed to: Florida Gators
Why Burke picked the Gators
"I love Florida. First of all, it's close to home. I feel like I'm representing my home. I love the coaches and the campus. It's a good atmosphere and it was crazy when I went (to their game). I couldn't even hear.
"I just love that every day I get messages and they keep telling me to work. We keep building our relationship and they keep asking about my family and everything. I just love talking to them; I FaceTime them. They're just great guys.
"They're just telling me they want me; they want me to be a Gator, definitely. They tell my coaches that and they want me to come be a playmaker for them."
Film Room
A big-framed wide receiver with plenty of length, Burke has the ability to become a hyper-physical, over-the-middle wideout. He’s yet to showcase that level of physicality, but there’s time for that to come.
His calling cards are soft hands and a level of athleticism that allows him to win jump-balls and make difficult catches along the sidelines look easy. Burke comes equipped with solid speed but needs to retain that quickness as he adds muscle in the year ahead. He could possibly benefit from a redshirt season, as his frame and quickness could be lethal if he’s given time to develop physically and technically.
There’s NFL-level upside at work here. -- Rob Cassidy