With Henderson, this is a young man who does a great job of timing his jump and snagging the ball at its highest point. He also impresses with his ability to maintain body control. At 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, Henderson is equipped with intriguing size and length at wide receiver and should be considered as a possible early contributor in Gainesville.

Henderson, who reeled in 38 catches for 574 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, isn't necessarily a blazer in the open field, but does a nice job of sticking his foot in the grass and making strong cuts. He flashed those traits during Under Armour All-American practices as well. I would say Henderson is more quick than fast, but overall, this is an explosive player.

If you are lined up across from Henderson, you better make sure to play technically sound and not overpursue. His agility and quick-twitch allows him to gain separation with ease. Henderson is a big-play threat who does a little bit of everything as a pass catcher, with the measurables to go along with it.

Henderson's footwork and sheer quickness allows him to gain advantage at the line of scrimmage as well. He does a good job of hesitating, and then showing a burst to set up defenders. His ability to get vertical for the pigskin makes him a threat in the red-zone as well. The four-star prospect can make those difficult catches, but I view him as a possession receiver who moves the chains and wreaks havoc underneath as well.

There isn't a whole lot to critique when dissecting Henderson's film, so it's no surprise he is labeled as a Rivals100 prospect on Rivals.

