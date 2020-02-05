Henderson checks in with top-notch measurables for the position, but is fluid and does damage after the catch as well. He is light on his feet and does a good job of accelerating once getting north and south with the football.

There are several plays on Henderson's highlight film that showcase his ability to break away from defenders in the open field, whether it's off a pass reception, jet-sweep, punt return or interception. Henderson was a dynamic playmaker during the 2019 season and racked up touchdowns in a variety of ways.

You also have to take notice of Henderson's concentration. He does a nice job of maintaining focus while snatching the ball over defenders, but also maintaining a stride and tracking the ball in the air. Henderson checks in with strong hands to make plays through contact, and then shows the ability to advance up-field once tucking it away. He has been consistent with utilizing his length and catching the ball away from his body as well.

Henderson is a decent route-runner, but that's a part of his game he can continue to season up. The Rivals250 prospect is a mismatch problem who does everything fairly well, but there are times he can do a better job of selling his route and really sticking his foot in the grass.

It's more of being consistent in that department because there are times when he does do a great job of breaking off defenders, so it's just something to note. Explosiveness at the snap of the ball in terms of his release is something to work on as well.

With Henderson, this is a glider who really picks up steam once reeling in the football, and then when you add his size into the equation, it's easy to understand why Henderson is ranked where he is. The Gators covet big-bodied receivers who wreak havoc in one-on-one situations, and Henderson certainly fits that mold.

He raised his stock after shining during the All-American Bowl and was a mismatch nightmare throughout the whole contest. Henderson's frame should have no problem adding another 15 pounds as well, so this is far from a finished product.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.