"Just the family atmosphere, the new Gator standard, just the way they use the tight ends now; all of that kind of wrapped into one was my favorite part."

"The family they have and how much they care about each other. There is a new Gator standard there and that was a huge thing for me.

Quotable : "I've seen seen all these fan bases throughout this recruiting process and I think that everyone has a couple a couple of toxic fans, but I think Gator Nation has everyone else beat by a long stretch with their with a loyal fan base.

Odom has the look of an FBS-ready prospect. His size is obviously the first thing people note about him but the 6-foot-6 tight end is already a bruising blocker. So while he’s a bit raw from a pass-catching standpoint, his blocking makes him incredibly versatile.

The Tampa native does a good job of finding openings and then providing a target for his quarterback. He makes use of his length by extending out to catch the ball away from his body as well. He does a nice job of accurately timing his jump as well and is reliable when operating in the red-zone.

There are some that project Odom as a tackle at the college level, and he could well grow into that role. He plays with a nasty steak and does a nice job of driving his opponent out of the play and playing to the whistle. You have to take notice of the senior's hand placement when assisting as a blocker as well.

If he’s able to get quicker and polish his routes, he could also become a difference-making tight end. Most of what Odom becomes at UF will be up to the Florida staff, as compelling arguments for playing him at either position can be made.

This is a well-rounded tight end prospect