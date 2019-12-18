Signing Day Capsule: Texas-Based Cornerback Avery Helm
Name: Avery Helm
Class: 2020
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Location/School: Missouri City (Texas) Marshall
Signed to: Florida Gators
Quotable: “We’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Torian) Gray. The conversations we’ve had and the stuff we talked about, I felt comfortable around him. We have been talking about developing me as a player and a young man.”
“The atmosphere there played a huge role. It just feels like home there. I feel like that’s somewhere I can be myself and it’s somewhere I feel like I can reach my full potential at.”
“The coaches made me feel like family, you know, especially Coach Gray. It’s somewhere I can trust everyone and just be around. I knew that by the conversations we had and the fact I could call him about anything, just somebody I can talk to.”
Scouting Report:
Helm is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back from Missouri City, Texas. He has the ideal size and length and speed (4.38-second 40-yard dash) to be a dominant boundary corner in the SEC.
As a junior for Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) High School, Helm collected multiple interceptions. Scheme-wise, the coaches utilize Helm in press-man often in a Cover 2 Man Under where the cornerback shines in one-on-one situations. He has a definitive advantage in terms of speed and easily shadows opposing wide receiver.
Helm routinely looks for the ball and consistently comes up with huge plays for his team. Case and point: he collected four picks in 2018. There is a strong case to be made that the four-star corner is the biggest defensive playmaker in the Lone Star State for 2020.
He's one of the fastest, best ball-hawking corners in the country when healthy. -- Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst