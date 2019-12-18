Name: Avery Helm

Class: 2020

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Location/School: Missouri City (Texas) Marshall

Signed to: Florida Gators

Quotable: “We’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Torian) Gray. The conversations we’ve had and the stuff we talked about, I felt comfortable around him. We have been talking about developing me as a player and a young man.”

“The atmosphere there played a huge role. It just feels like home there. I feel like that’s somewhere I can be myself and it’s somewhere I feel like I can reach my full potential at.”

“The coaches made me feel like family, you know, especially Coach Gray. It’s somewhere I can trust everyone and just be around. I knew that by the conversations we had and the fact I could call him about anything, just somebody I can talk to.”