Name: Trent Whittemore

Class: 2019

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Location/School: Gainesville (FLa.) Buchholz

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: “I just always dreamed of playing in the Swamp as a kid. When the opportunity presented itself, it was something I felt was right for me. I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to make a dream a reality.”

Scouting Report:

Whittemore was dynamic in high school because of how he could transition from position to position with ease. As a safety, Whittemore had excellent anticipation for where the quarterback was looking to deliver the ball, which led to him having seven pass deflections in his senior year. Whittemore, whose father is the head coach at Buchholz, also took snaps as signal caller for the Bobcats and threw 12 touchdown passes in his last two seasons.

In college, Whittemore will get reps primarily as a wideout, another position he was accustomed to in high school. Whittemore was effective when he lined up on the outside because he used his height and catch radius to high-point the ball to snatch it from defensive backs.

As the son of a coach, he also demonstrates a solid understanding of the game with his ability to run the route tree and separate from defenders. Whittemore's body control and ability to high-point the football, especially in the red-zone, stands out the most on film. He does a nice job of selling his routes as well.