Name: Jaydon Hill

Class: 2019

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 174 pounds

Location/School: Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

“It really just felt home for me on top of my relationship with the coaching staff. They did a great job of showing me I was a priority for them.

"It was my visit to Florida in July that really changed things. I thought they were a little late at first, but I was so impressed when I got there. I knew coach Dan Mullen from when he was at Mississippi State, so I had that relationship already."

Scouting Report:

Hill played in only four games this year due to an ACL injury he sustained during the season. Assuming he comes back healthy for the Gators, he will be an asset for a school that has a rich tradition in the secondary. One element of his game that Hill absolutely thrives in is his ability to force his man toward the sideline on fly routes.

By closing off the gap between the receiver and the sidelines, Hill makes it very difficult for the quarterback to deliver the ball in tight windows.

On top of his above-average play in man-coverage, Hill has impressive speed in the open field. Anytime an opposing playing is scampering toward the end-zone, Hill is able to kick it to the next gear, pursue the ball-carrier, and make the tackle. He is also dangerous in corner blitzes because of explosion gets off the line.

Although he is undeniably fast, Hill is sometimes vulnerable when matched up with speedy receivers. This is not apparent at first on his tape, as he is capable of recovering and making a play on the ball.