Name: Kingsley Eguakun

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

Location/School: Jacksonville (Fl.) Sandalwood High School

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

"It’s a blessing to have another opportunity from another great school. I like Florida because it’s close to home and that’s my family's alma mater, and also it’s a great education."

Scouting Report:

Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy likes to train new players at center and then evaluate what position is the best fit for them. Luckily for Eguakun, he has taken snaps at center, guard, and even tackle in high school. He has incredible mobility and agility for his size, which leads to him being a nightmare to deal with as he can get downfield fast and make the necessary blocks.





When he takes reps snapping the ball to his quarterback, Eguakun can get off the line in a timely manner and has shown that he can block two linemen on the same play if he needs to. He would most likely be playing in the interior with Florida, but Eguakun is also capable of lining up at the outside and holding his ground at tackle.





One weakness Eguakun has shown is his inability at times to handle defensive linemen that have incredible speed off the snap. This was noticeably clear at the Rivals Camp Series in Orlando, where Eguakun was beaten in several instances because he could not get out of his stance fast enough to get his hands up on his assignment. Although he is one cog in a group of blockers, Eguakun still has to win those one-on-one matchups at the next level.



