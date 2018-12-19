Name: Ethan White

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 350 pounds

Location/School: Clearwater (Fla.) High

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose Florida: “Florida is the place to be right now. It’s an up-and-coming program. It’s not going to be average like it used to. Coach Mullen’s going to get it back to dominating the SEC.”

Scouting Report:

White is at his best when engulfing defenders in the run game and creating holes for his running backs. He is fairly athletic for a kid of his stature and does a good job of advancing up-field once taking care of the initial defender. White has also shown good awareness when picking up assignments and operating in pass protection.

There is no tape from White for his senior year at Clearwater, but there are some glaring areas he will need to work on before strapping up the pads for Florida.

With the Gators wanting to potentially play him at guard, White will have to drop a significant amount of weight so he can be more nimble on his feet and mobile. This will be an interesting transition for White, who has primarily played at offensive tackle in high school.

White will have to work on his conditioning in order to handle the rigorous grind of a full year of college football. Luckily for White, he will be working in Nick Savage’s strength and conditioning program, which was successful in slicing off body fat and increasing muscle for players last season.