Quotable : "Surrounding yourself with great athletes and coaches and mentors like the University of Florida, I know they'll bring that potential out of me. I just can't wait to see what I'm really capable of."

UF's John Hevesy covets offensive linemen who possess that rugged and hard-nosed type of mindset in the trenches, and Gerald Mincey certainly checks off those boxes.

The first thing that soaks up my attention is his nasty streak. If Mincey doesn't drop you to the grass on the first attempt, he will certainly be on the hunt until the whistle is blown. He has to continue to strengthen up both his upper and lower body, but does a nice job of pumping his legs and steering opponents out of the play.

This is one of those offensive linemen who is just a headache to compete against for four quarters. Mincey rarely gives opponents much breathing room and makes them pay when they are looking for a way out and not giving 100 percent.

You also have to take notice of Mincey's violent hands. He does a good job of setting the tone at the point of attack, but also shows decent hand placement. There were times when defenders had a step on him when firing off the edge, but more often than not, Mincey was able to knock them off balance with a strike to the shoulder pads.

Mincey is being recruited for offensive tackle, but I think this is a prospect who possesses some positional versatility as well. His playing style would certainly carry over to the interior and Mincey has no problem reaching the second level as well, even when it's a designed pull.

Right tackle is the likely landing spot at this juncture, but I wouldn't rule out guard either.

There are times when Mincey stands too upright, especially when operating in pass protection, so continuing to sink his hips is something to work on. He is a good but not great athlete, and can continue to focus on lateral quickness and sliding his feet in pass protection as well.

Whether your are in the NFL or playing in high school, there is always room to get better and Mincey has done exactly that. He is lighter and more agile than he was a season ago, and that has is being reflected in his play over the course of four quarters.

Mincey is at this best when pumping his legs and mauling defenders in the run game. He is equipped with a frame that should expand nicely once relocating to Gainesville, so there is some upside to work with as well. Hevesy could always slide Mincey inside if tackle doesn't work out, but this is a coachable kid who is far from a finished product.

Effort level and getting Mincey to reach his full potential should not be issues for Dan Mullen's staff. Armed with raw size, versatility and finishing ability, Mincey is a prospect who could certainly outplay his ranking before it's all said and done.

