Name: Jesiah Pierre

Class: 2019

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds

Location/School: Mount Dora (Fl.) Mount Dora

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators:

“I chose the University of Florida because my heart felt like it was at home. The family atmosphere was amazing from the vibe of the campus and the coaches. Dan Mullen and his coaching staff are on a mission to do something great at UF, and I wanted to be a part of that.

"Taking things one step at a time to make Florida the best it can be, better than it was back in the day. I’m just grateful to God for the opportunity. Now it’s just time to learn and grind.”

Scouting Report:

Pierre is being recruited as a linebacker, but he is a multi-dimensional player who can do a plethora of things well on the football field. He has incredible burst when rushing the passer, which leads to him getting to the quarterback fast and in a hurry. In the middle of the field, Pierre has incredible anticipation of where the ball is going and arrives at an intended target with enough speed to ensure there are no yards after the catch.

Along with playing well defensively, Pierre has demonstrated his athletic capability on the offensive side of the football. Whether it has been with direct snaps at quarterback or as a ball-carrier, Pierre can make opposing defenders pay with his powerful running style.

When he does get to Florida, Pierre will need to work on not being flat-footed as a linebacker. He has a tendency to sit still in the middle of the field when the play is moving away from him. Pierre already possesses the necessary athleticism to play the position, but he will have to work on his pursuit of the ball on every down.

